Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

