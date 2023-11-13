Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of HealthStream worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth $2,331,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.82 million, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

