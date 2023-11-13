Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,351,000 after buying an additional 4,755,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

