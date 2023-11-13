IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Oatly Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 491,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,244,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 473,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,382. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

