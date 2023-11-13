IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $448,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 207,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

