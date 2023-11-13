DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,559. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

