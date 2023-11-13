iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Daido Life Insurance Co.

Daido Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.92. 3,684,791 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

