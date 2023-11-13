Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 26,325 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,325 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $126.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

