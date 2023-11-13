The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $64,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,907,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,169,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 300,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. 721,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,722,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

