AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 775,070 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of TELUS worth $99,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 29.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 223,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 263.42%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

