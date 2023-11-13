Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 500 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $210.68 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.89 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

