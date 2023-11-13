Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.75% of Pembina Pipeline worth $129,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

PBA opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $36.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

