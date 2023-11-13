Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $108.96 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 512.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of TransDigm Group worth $108,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 127,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,269,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $992.50 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $598.00 and a 52 week high of $996.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $859.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $849.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

