Intech Investment Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187,961 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.