AGF Management Ltd. Sells 65,106 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,106 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $84,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

