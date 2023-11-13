AGF Management Ltd. Sells 9,464 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $111,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,683. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

