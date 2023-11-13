Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.58% of Primerica worth $113,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.59. 8,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.67.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

