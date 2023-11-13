AGF Management Ltd. Has $133.76 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,334,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $133,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

