AGF Management Ltd. Has $115.94 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,594 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 0.8% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of Lamb Weston worth $115,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,874. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

