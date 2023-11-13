AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 306,011 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $168,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,284. The company has a market cap of $244.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

