Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is AGF Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 563,757 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Cheniere Energy worth $209,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $171.07. 159,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.