AGF Management Ltd. Buys 287,518 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,241,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.6% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $214,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 66,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,971. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.62%.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

