Pecaut & CO. Takes $291,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in WestRock by 110.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

WRK traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 356,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,017. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

