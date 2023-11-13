Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

