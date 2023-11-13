Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

