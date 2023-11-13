Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $22.34 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Markel Group worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Markel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,349.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,464.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,419.12. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

