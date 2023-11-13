Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $197.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

