Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $67.60 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

