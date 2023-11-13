Pecaut & CO. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Source Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOR traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $38.80. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

