Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. 946,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,291. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

