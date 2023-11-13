Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The company has a market cap of $319.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

