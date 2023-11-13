TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $327,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Down 1.4 %

KLA stock traded down $7.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $526.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.08 and its 200 day moving average is $464.93. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $536.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

