TD Asset Management Inc Sells 130,708 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 130,708 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $250,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.35. 148,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.