Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363,760 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 403,201 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $257,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 964,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.