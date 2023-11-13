Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 5.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Align Technology worth $55,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $192.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.03.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

