Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $816,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.19 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

