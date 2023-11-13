Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,834 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. 857,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,191,404. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.