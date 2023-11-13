iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,421,040,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 450,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.