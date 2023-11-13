Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. 83,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,136. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $30.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
