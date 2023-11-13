Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.54. 229,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

