Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CHK traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

