IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,640. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.