Middlesex Water (MSEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of MSEX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,456. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,026,000 after purchasing an additional 610,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

