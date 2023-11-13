Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAUG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. 89,409 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $528.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

