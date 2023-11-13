iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 140,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

