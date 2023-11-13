Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.76 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $81.76 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00012181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,789.95 or 1.00025707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.54507931 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,490,424.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

