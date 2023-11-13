CannabisCoin (CANN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $312,539.94

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $312,539.94 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00198965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.40 or 0.00640003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00457724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00056828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00136934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

