Theta Network (THETA) Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Theta Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $948.24 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Theta Network

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

