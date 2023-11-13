Bone ShibaSwap Price Down 3.1% This Week (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $158.98 million and $8.94 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001880 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.69027795 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $10,020,058.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

