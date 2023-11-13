Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,828. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.