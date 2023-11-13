Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
HNW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,828. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.12.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
